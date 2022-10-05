Club to host hate crime awareness event at match
PLAYERS and fans will show their support to Hate Crime Awareness Week during a football match in Aberystwyth later this month.
On Friday, 14 October, Aberystwyth Town Football Club will take on Haverfordwest County in a Cymru Premier League game with kick-off at 8pm.
The Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team have teamed up with The Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support to offer an engagement at the game for supporters.
The event will feature an official announcement before kick-off, a pitchside banner raising awareness of HCAW 2022, an information stand in the clubhouse before kick-off and during half time.
Support and information will be available from Victim Support and the Cohesion Team, as well as a pledge wall where players, match officials and supporters will be encouraged to leave their messages promising to be allies with victims of hate crime and to never tolerate racism or hate in sport.
The game is one of several initiatives and events promoting and supporting Hate Crime Awareness Week, and the engagement event is supported by several partner agencies including Aberystwyth Town FC, Aberystwyth Town Council, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth University Student Union, Ceredigion County Council, Dyfed Powys-Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Haverfordwest County AFC, Hywel Dda University Health Board, and The Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Cohesion, said: “We are proud to support this event to raise awareness of Hate Crime Awareness Week.
“No-one should experience a hate crime and we encourage anyone who is affected to report it by contacting the Police or Victim Support.”
Dafydd Llywelyn, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Experiencing hate crime can be a particularly frightening experience, and can have a long-lasting effect on victims, their families and our communities.
“It is pleasing to see both Haverfordwest County, and Aberystwyth Town Football Clubs playing their part in raising people’s awareness of the impact of hate crime.”
Becca Rosenthal, the Manager for Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support, said: “The purpose of Hate Crime Awareness Week is to raise awareness of hate crime, ways to report and the support available for people and communities that have been affected.
“It is also about showing solidarity to those affected, to remember those we have lost and support those that need it.”
Professor Tim Woods, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning, Teaching and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University, said: “Opportunities to raise awareness of hate crime and its corrosive effects on individuals and society are most important and we applaud the commitment of both football teams and the partner agencies who support this event.”
