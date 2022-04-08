Co-op boost for Aberystwyth cycling charity

Aberysytwyth cycling charity Wheel Together is the latet group to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund. ( Wheel Together )

Aberysytwyth cycling charity Wheel Together is the latet group to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

Committee member Kath Phillips said: “As you can imagine, the last two years have been really challenging for small, charitable groups like ours. The pandemic has adversely affected the participation in our rides, so we’re grateful to have this partnership with the local Co-op.

“We’re urging local members to choose us as their cause so we can deliver our project and so we’re raising funds to confidently provide inclusive and accompanied cycle/trike rides for the people of Aberystwyth and surrounding area.

“All our ride leaders have been trained to British Cycling Level one standard and have completed on-line First Aid.

“However, we feel that we would now like to offer them the opportunity to attend an in-person course, and any money raised via the Co-op would be spent on this.

“Cycling in small accompanied groups is ideal to help overcome a wide range of health conditions from depression and loneliness to heart problems, MS, asthma, Parkinson’s, and arthritis to name a few.

“When people join our rides, they are meeting like-minded people in a fun environment and many friendships have been formed. People soon express how much their confidence has improved once they have been out cycling with us. This all unites our community by helping people improve their health in very natural way, often resulting in less need for hospital visits.

“Cyclists have been asking if we could organise rides further afield, and we have plans to achieve this, as well as longer rides for the more competent cyclists.

“When members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 1p from every pound spent goes to support local causes like ours.