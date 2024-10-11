South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team (SSSART) found a man missing in Coed y Brenin forest whilst also helping another who had fallen.
On Saturday, 28 September at 4pm, the rescue team received a call to help an injured man who had been walking in Coed y Brenin forest.
He slipped, injuring his upper leg, and was suspected to have a pelvis fracture.
A SSSART spokesperson said: “The team extracted the injured walker utilising the stretcher and back rope.
“The team wheeled the casualty in the stretcher over to a forest road, where he was transferred to the ambulance and went on to hospital.”
During this time a second call for help was received.
The call came in at 6.34pm, and the team was instructed to stay at Coed y Brenin until there were further information and instructions available.
This callout was for a missing person who had also been walking in Coed y Brenin.
Thankfully, the man was quickly found before the team was fully deployed.
“The man was checked over by the paramedics and then he made his own way to hospital,” the SSSART spokesperson added.
“We wish them both a speedy recovery!”