A coffee morning has raised £1,500 for an Aberystwyth hospice charity.
The event took place at the Morlan Centre on Saturday, 20 April to raise funds for Hospice at Home and Volunteers (HAHAV).
The event saw a performance from Sgarmes followed by a few words from the founder and outgoing Chair, Dr Alan Axford, the new Chair, Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, and a raffle.
HAHAV was created by volunteers in 2014 in response to overwhelming need for support amongst people with chronic, life limiting illness, their carers and families.
HAHAV thanked everyone who attended and said the charity is “also deeply grateful to all the volunteers who so generously gave their time for the event ensuring it was such a success.”
