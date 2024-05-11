A protest has taken place in Aberystwyth over the attacks on Rafah.
Protestors marched to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with banners and flags, gathering on the concourse between the centre and the student union at about 1.30pm on Saturday, 11 May.
The protest there lasted just under an hour and a half, with speakers including Cllr Alun Williams addressing the crowd.
An advert for the emergency protest asked people to meet at Aberystwyth train station at 12pm, ready to start the march up Penglais Hill.
“Bring banner, bring noise, bring friends,” the advert asked.
Men, women and children took part in the march.
Watch the video above to see the start of the rally on the campus at Aberystwyth University.