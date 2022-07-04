Coins declared treasure at inquest

Coins found in Llanbedr have been declared treasure at an inquest held last Wednesday.

The inquest, held by Ms Katie Sutherland, Acting Senior Coroner for North-West Wales, heard four silver coins of Elizabethan and Stuart date were discovered by Ashley Hill while metal detecting on a pasture field in Llanbedr on 12 October 2020.

Included in the find are a silver halfgroat of Elizabeth I (1558-1603), two silver shillings and a silver sixpence, all of Charles I (1625-1649).

The coins show a high degree of wear, suggesting they were in circulation until the mid to late 17th century, probably being lost at this date as the contents of a purse, or perhaps deliberately buried as a very small savings hoard.

Storiel Museum & Art Gallery, Bangor said it would like to acquire this coins for their collection, following its independent valuation by the Treasure Valuation Committee.

Each year, between 30 and 60 treasure cases are reported in Wales.