Dyfi Valley artists have been championed as part of a new National Library project celebrating its textiles collection.
Textile artists Penny Tristam and Iolo Walker from Machynlleth were chosen to create new work in response to the library’s contemporary art collection.
The two artists, along with Ophelia Dos Santos from Cardiff, responded to textiles in the collection, which will soon be available to view online for the first time, thanks to the Welsh government-sponsored project, CELF.
Penny responded to art created by Eirian Short - Y Brain/ The Crows, creating an expressive hand-stitched embroidery of the Dyfi Valley landscape.
She said: “I was thrilled to be approached by the National Library of Wales to create a textile artwork in response to art in their collection.
“This opportunity allowed me to study and respond to textile works by the Welsh women artists Anya Paintsil, Edrica Huws, and Eirian Short.
“As a feminist who has been exploring stitch as an art form for the last several years, this couldn't have been a lovelier opportunity.
“Making the work for a short deadline was an intense and focused experience.
“It's something I would do again in a heartbeat.”
Iolo Walker also responded to Short’s work, creating a digitally embroidered multi-panel scene exploring a darker side of living rurally with references to second home ownership and military aviation.
Iolo said: “I am very grateful to have been able to contribute to the textiles in the collection commission. Eirian’s work is eerie and viscous, almost sticky like my stick insect, Self Compassion.”
CELF is a collaboration between the Arts Council of Wales, Amgueddfa Cymru and the National Library of Wales to improve access digitally and physically to the nation's collections through an extensive loans programme.
The artwork and in-depth interviews with the artists are available to view on https://celfarycyd.wales/
