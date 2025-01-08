But really, supplier hardship schemes should exist to support people in crisis, where they are experiencing unforeseen financial difficulties which are the exception rather than the norm. Governments must use their power to address the structural inequality of the energy market. Welsh Government will likely need to provide additional financial assistance to those in the greatest need this winter, while increasing the urgency and pace of its Warm Homes retrofit Programme. Ultimately, the elephant in the room on energy affordability is the UK Government’s lack of action on market reform. Time is long overdue for a progressive solution, most obviously in the form of a social tariff.