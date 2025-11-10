The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol will hold its annual Edward Lhuyd Lecture at 7pm on Tuesday, 18 November at Pontio, Bangor.
The guest speaker will be Professor Jane Aaron who will present a lecture on 'Colli Gwyrddni: Ecofeirniadaeth a gwaith rhai o feirdd Cymraeg y bedwaredd ganrif ar bymtheg' ('Loss of Greenness: Ecocriticism and the work of some nineteenth century Welsh poets')
The event is supported by the Learned Society of Wales.
There is a warm welcome to all. Please register at https://shorturl.at/m1xQy.
