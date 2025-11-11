Tregaron is taking part in a nationwide Festival of Community Cinema to show David Attenborough’s Ocean.
At the end of this month the new documentary by the beloved filmmaker will be available to view for free at Tregaron Community Hall.
Celebrating 100 years of volunteer-led cinema, BFI-affiliated company Cinema For All is throwing a film-loving party like no other, with a three-month festival across the UK.
Parents for Future Ceredigion chose Ocean out of 25 films on offer - showing on Wednesday 26 November at 6.30pm.
Hannah Lee from Parents for Future, Ceredigion, who has teamed up with local Tregaron residents, said: “We are delighted to have secured funding to host this screening in Tregaron, following the huge success of Six Inches of Soil, which we screened in Lampeter in 2024 and was a sell-out.
“We would like to offer more Green Screenings where we bring some of the best environmentally-focused films to our communities and use it as a chance to connect with our neighbours.”
The film promises to take viewers on a breathtaking journey showing there is nowhere more vital for our survival, more full of life, wonder, or surprise, than the ocean.
The celebrated broadcaster reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery.
Through spectacular sequences featuring coral reefs, kelp forests and the open ocean, Attenborough shares why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.
Cinema For All offered the films to community cinemas at low to no cost.
CEO Jaq Chell said: "With 25 titles to choose from, the festival menu showcases the inspirational and innovative programming of volunteer-led cinemas from 1925, right up to the present day, from the banned films of 60s and 70s, to the issues and campaigns important to communities both in the past and today.”
