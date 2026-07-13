Coleg Meirion Dwyrfor’s annual achievers awards ceremony has been held in Dolgellau.
A-level learner Chloe Rowe was named ‘Student of the Year’, and 14 of her peers were recognised for excelling in their respective programme areas.
The award winners were joined by family and friends to celebrate their success. Grŵp Llandrillo Menai CEO Aled Jones-Griffith presented Chloe Rowe with her Student of the Year award, along with a £200 voucher, saying she was an “exceptional student whose progress across her subjects has been outstanding”. Currently studying Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and the Welsh Baccalaureate at the Dolgellau campus, Chloe is on track to achieve A* grades in all areas. Despite living with a long-term medical condition she continues to challenge herself academically and consistently exceeds expectations.
Presenting the award, Mr Jones-Griffith said to Chloe: “You are a thoughtful, intelligent and reflective student who combines academic excellence with humility, determination and genuine intellectual curiosity.
“We have no doubt that you will continue to achieve exceptional success in the future.”
The winners from each programme area were presented with a trophy by Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor principal Dr Siôn Peters-Flynn. He also presented the Robin Llyr Evans Sports Shield and Glesni Davies Memorial Cup in memory of former students to learners who have excelled in sport.
Dr Peters-Flynn also presented a cap to sports student Owen Roberts who represented Wales in the sporting arena during the academic year.
Opening the ceremony, Dr Peters-Flynn said: “It is a personal privilege for me to be here to present these prestigious awards to a group of students who will be recognised for their hard work and dedication during the past year.
“Our award winners have been nominated as students who have gone that extra mile, who have broken down barriers or who have excelled in their subject. This is what makes these awards very special, and a privilege to present.”
The ceremony featured guest speaker Terry Tuffrey, a former Skills for Life and Work student at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
A native of Blaenau Ffestiniog, Terry progressed to a Step to Work course at the college and spent two years as President of the Students’ Union. Terry now works for the Tinopolis company and is a familiar face on television, having presented the Heno programme more than once.
The full list of winners from the Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor 2025/26 Achievers Awards is as follows: A-level (Sciences) and Student of the Year: Chloe Rowe.
A-level Humanities: Cali Hughes, Art and Design: Daryna Bandurka, Business: Courtney Riches, Computing: Harri Gwyn Jones, Construction: Kaylem Evans, Engineering: Sydney Meyerratken.
Hair and Beauty: Brooke Roberts, Health and Social Care: Ashanti Nabbidoust, Health and Care with Child Care: Lilly-May Adams, Hospitality and Catering: Eira Murray, Skills for Work and Life: Osian Williams, Welsh Student of the Year: Elan Evans, Robin Llyr Evans Sports Shield: Owen Roberts, Glesni Davies Memorial Cup: Evie Holt, Cap i Gymru: Charlie Griffith, Cap i Gymru: Own Roberts.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai offers the widest range of educational and training courses in North Wales, from vocational courses, apprenticeships and A-levels to degrees and professional qualifications.
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