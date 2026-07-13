The award winners were joined by family and friends to celebrate their success. Grŵp Llandrillo Menai CEO Aled Jones-Griffith presented Chloe Rowe with her Student of the Year award, along with a £200 voucher, saying she was an “exceptional student whose progress across her subjects has been outstanding”. Currently studying Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and the Welsh Baccalaureate at the Dolgellau campus, Chloe is on track to achieve A* grades in all areas. Despite living with a long-term medical condition she continues to challenge herself academically and consistently exceeds expectations.