A comment in a council document stating “housing in Gwynedd was expensive” has been challenged as a “political statement”.
Dr Peter Barnes, a new lay member of Gwynedd Council’s Governance and Audit Committee, made the comment during a meeting on 11 September.
He lives and runs a business in Dolgellau, following a long academic career. He felt the description was “inaccurate”.
A report, which detailed a previous discussion about council tax, stated the council previously “welcomed the fact the budget was balanced but the situation needed to be monitored considering house prices in Gwynedd were high”.
Dr Barnes, one of three lay members appointed to the council’s Governance and Audit committee in July, said: “I accept some house prices in Gwynedd are high, but overall this is a very low cost area for house prices.
“If you look at the national statement, houses prices in Gwynedd are typically of the lowest prices in the UK.
“My worry is that is a political a statement, that house prices in Gwynedd are high.”
Leading the meeting Carys Edwards brought in head of finance officer Dewi Morgan, saying: “Perhaps Dewi, you can explain that house prices are high for local people here in Gwynedd?”
“Ah, but that is a different thing,” Mr Barnes replied.
Mr Morgan explained it referred to minuted details from a former discussion and referenced a comment made by a member.
But Mr Barnes said he “did not like the idea that there was an inaccurate statement” on the minutes.
He said: “I could be persuaded but it doesn’t sit comfortably with me.”
Carys Edwards explained: “I think it came in the context of our discussion about Gwynedd, and maybe it is something else Peter, but at the end of the day, you can correct me Dewi, if I am wrong, but it was just in the context of the availability of the people of Gwynedd?”
Mr Morgan agreed.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen added: “You also have to look at the lists of where Gwynedd is in terms of its employment and average salaries compared to where someone else might think prices are low.”
Dr Barnes replied: “I just see, so often, comments that say I have moved to Manchester because I can’t afford to live in Gwynedd.
“It is not because house prices are high, it is because salaries in Manchester are higher than they are in Gwynedd.
“I don’t want to get dragged into an argument, but to say house prices are high in Gwynedd – full stop – is incorrect.”
Cllr Owen added: “We’re talking about people who want to buy houses and live where they were born, very important for the people of Gwynedd.”
Carys Edwards said she did not want it to be misleading in any way and asked if the content was appropriate or needed amending.
Mr Morgan said it described words said at a meeting and was fine to be removed if the committee felt it necessary.
Carys Edwards reiterated it was not a statement just a description of a discussion, but it was felt “it could invite some confusion”.
