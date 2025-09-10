Gwynedd Council is inviting members of the public interested in working in care in the Bangor area to a drop-in event.
Care workers, community workers, and kitchen staff roles are available.
The informal session will be an opportunity to hear about the work available, as well as getting more information about personal development and training. The event is held as part of Gwynedd's continuous efforts to strengthen local care services.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults Social Services, said: "Are you kind, empathetic and willing to make a difference in your community? Working in the care sector may be the next step in your career. Previous experience is not required – we offer full training, continuous learning opportunities and access to the council's employment benefits package.
"Come along to learn more, meet the team for an informal chat and to find out how to apply for a job in this important sector."
The event - open to people of all ages and experience - is in Storiel, Bangor, on Tuesday, 16 September, from 10am-5pm.
For more information visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/dare2care
