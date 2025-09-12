Treherne Care Group in Dolgellau has won the Investors in People Gold award.
Operations manager, Ian Bourne, said this is something the team is “very proud” of.
“I understand there aren't many companies in Wales that have achieved this,” he said.
Staff had a celebratory gathering on Wednesday, 10 September to mark the award.
“The gathering had a mixture of staff and service users, although the award was for the quality of staffing, and the support they receive from the organisation,” Ian added. “Unfortunately, the weather was rather bad, but we got a good turnout.
“Our organisation, Treherne Care Group, are based in Bontddu and provide a service for individuals with learning disabilities and mental health disorders mainly in the Dolgellau area, but also as far afield as Llanberis and Powys.
“We formed in 1999 and held the silver accreditation with the Investors in People until this year, when we decided to go for gold.
“As a relatively small company (125 staff and 39 service users) we are proud that we have received such a prestigious award.
“I don't know how many companies in Wales have received it, but I do know that only around 10 per cent of those companies from all over the world who are assessed for the gold award actually get it.
“I understand that the Investors in People have assessed companies that employ collectively around a third of the world's workforce, so it has a very recognised standing. As I say, we may be a small lion, but we have a loud roar!”
Among those attending the celebration was group Managing Director, Dianne Royce, is pictured proudly pointing to the Gold Investors in People plaque that has now been put up on the wall of the Treherne Care Group’s base in Bontddu, Dolgellau.
