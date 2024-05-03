The leader of Plaid Cymru has praised Dafydd Llywelyn following his re-election as Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys.
Following voting on Thursday, counting took place at Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul on Friday.
Plaid Cymru candidate, Dafydd Llywelyn, received 31,323 votes and returns as the Police and Crime Commissioner for another four years.
Conservative candidate, Ian Harrison, came second with 19,134 votes.
Labour's Philippa Thompson came third with 18,353 votes, with Liberal Democrat candidate, Justin Griffiths, receiving 7,719 votes.
There were a total of 789 spoiled ballots.
Following the election count, Mr Llywelyn told those at the count it was “an honour and a privilege” to again hold the post, adding: “Being the Police and Crime Commissioner in an area I’ve grown up in and worked all my life is quite an honour and a privilege, and I’m looking forward to serving a further four year term in office for Dyfed-Powys."
Reacting to the re-election, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “His resounding victory speaks volumes about his strong track record as a local champion who has fought tirelessly on behalf of the communities he represents. It is a true reflection of the trust people have placed in him and of the respect he commands in his role.”
The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account, and are responsible for the totality of policing.
PCCs aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.
The Dyfed-Powys force area covers the counties of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Powys.
Ceredigion results were: 7,146; 1,971; 1,716; and 1,307 respectively, with a 21.7 per cent turnout.
Pembrokeshire results saw Labour’s Philippa Thompson gain the majority, of 5,386, with Mr Harrison second on 5,168, Mr Llewelyn third on 4,643, and Mr Griffiths fourth on 1,209.
Carmarthenshire saw Mr Llewelyn lead, with 14,739 votes, followed by Labour on 7,395, conservative 5,430, and Liberal Democrats 2,037.
Powys saw a very different picture, with Mr Harrison leading with 6,565 votes. Dafydd Llywelyn picked up 4,795 votes in Powys, with Philippa Thompson receiving 3,856 and Justin Griffiths, 3,172.