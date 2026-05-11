Huge congratulations have been given to the two Year 5 and 6 Sportshall teams from Bala’s Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn for competing brilliantly in the Gwynedd final.
The standard was high with a large number of talented Gwynedd athletes starring.
Both teams managed to beat their previous times in the 10 track races and many starred on the field, especially Cara, Laith, Tomi, Efan and Annwyl.
In the end, Seth's team managed to come 4th (very close to getting 3rd), and Tomi's team went a step further and went on to win the competition to be crowned Gwynedd champions.
A special achievement. A sublime success for the children to secure the 12th win out of 13 for the school. Excellent!
Mr Owain Williams said: "We are proud of the pupils' success. Each one had made a great effort and the desire to succeed was obvious. I am extremely proud of the pupils' dedication and attitude and they deserve all the credit for their performances."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.