Charlie from Tre’r Ddôl was known for his tenacity in getting things done, becoming a key player in establishing the community-owned social enterprise Cletwr Cafe and Shop.
More recently, he became project manager on the ambitious refurbishments of Machynlleth’s Old Stables, “saving the historic building for the town” - a project that is still ongoing.
Originating from Floriana, Malta, in 1950, Charlie died on 24 February at Glangwili Hospital, aged 74.
The community celebrated his life on 3 April at Aberystwyth Crematorium before a gathering at Cletwr Community Cafe, requested to dress in “bright colours given Charlie’s effervescent character”.
Remembering her friend, Rachel Beehan said: “Charlie was a powerhouse of energy and optimism which infused those working with him.
“His cheerful ways helped get people on board with the excellent projects that he was a part of, whether it be painting a ceiling or tackling a huge National Lottery application.
“I will always remember walking in the Cletwr woodland with him on a dawn chorus walk on a sunny April morning and him introducing us to the song of a Blackcap.
“Thank you Charlie for your generous spirit, inspiration and vision.”
Helen Ovens, co-chair of Cletwr, first met Charlie and his wife Shelagh Hourahane during its founding in 2013: “Charlie had an impact on many people’s lives during his life.
“We in West Wales are so grateful for having him in our sphere.
“For me, the physical space and all the wider benefits that Cletwr means for our community are tangible examples of what can be achieved by people working together for a common cause.
“Thank you Charlie for being instrumental in this -what a legacy.
“Diolch am bopeth chi wedi wneud i’r gymuned dros y blynyddoedd.”
Having moved to London from Malta at age five with his family, Charlie first trained as a teacher, which eventually fused with his passion for climbing and mountaineering.
After a “pivotal” stint in Edale, Derbyshire, where he became an outdoor instructor, he moved to Wales after meeting Shelagh on a trip to Czechoslovakia.
He joined Aberystwyth University running courses in the International Centre for Protected Landscapes, before becoming an independent consultant, taking him all over the world.
Machynlleth Mayor Jeremy Paige, who worked with him on the Old Stables project, said: “I have spent a lifetime having meetings and trying hard to get things done.
“I have never met anyone more impressive in terms of energy, wisdom and knowledge than Charlie.
“After every meeting, I felt more energised and knowledgeable thanks to him.
“I didn’t know him for very long, and my heart aches for those close to him for their loss.
“I will never forget him, and I will try to act in accord with his vision.
“I’ll really miss him - thank goodness I got to meet him.”
In lieu of flowers, Shelagh asks that donations go to the Edale Mountain Rescue Team, of which Charlie was a member in the 1970-80s.