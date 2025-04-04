Charlie from Tre’r Ddôl was known for his tenacity in getting things done, becoming a key player in establishing the community-owned social enterprise Cletwr Cafe and Shop.

More recently, he became project manager on the ambitious refurbishments of Machynlleth’s Old Stables , “saving the historic building for the town” - a project that is still ongoing.

“His cheerful ways helped get people on board with the excellent projects that he was a part of, whether it be painting a ceiling or tackling a huge National Lottery application.

“I will always remember walking in the Cletwr woodland with him on a dawn chorus walk on a sunny April morning and him introducing us to the song of a Blackcap.

Helen Ovens, co-chair of Cletwr, first met Charlie and his wife Shelagh Hourahane during its founding in 2013: “Charlie had an impact on many people’s lives during his life.

“For me, the physical space and all the wider benefits that Cletwr means for our community are tangible examples of what can be achieved by people working together for a common cause.