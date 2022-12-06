Deryn Bach, which caters for up to 19 babies and young children, has been based at the centre – a former primary school – for the past eight years and attracts youngsters from Bryncrug as well as surrounding villages and the nearby town of Tywyn. It is the only nursery in the area offering both baby care and a “wraparound” service that includes local school pick-ups and drop-offs, as well as a crèche facility.