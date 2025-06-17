North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation members have received the King’s Coronation Medal and Long Service Awards.
The awards were presented by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts during a training session at Plas Dol y Moch, Maentwrog.
The North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation was formed in July 1995, becoming a fully registered UK charity the following year.
The team has seen a significant increase in callouts, driven primarily by people exploring disused mines and the advent of social media.
Mrs Saville Roberts is a member of the newly formed APPG on volunteer rescue, established to advocate on behalf of the 47 volunteer search and rescue teams operating across England and Wales, six of which are in Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
The MP said was pleased to join the organisation to present members with the awards.
“Like all members of our volunteer rescue services, the North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation is made up of local volunteers and relies entirely on the generosity of public giving,” she said.
“Astonishingly, they receive no direct support from government despite increasing demand on their resources.
“They provide an invaluable service, working alongside North Wales Police to rescue and recover persons and animals injured or stranded either above or below ground.
“All volunteer search and rescue teams operating across Dwyfor Meirionnydd are incredible examples of public service, selflessly putting their own lives at risk to help others.
“Members of the cave rescue team risk their own safety saving the lives of others who are beyond the reach of conventional medical assistance and often lead on search and rescue operations, taking substantial pressure off statutory bodies such as the police.
“As a member of the all-party parliamentary group on volunteer rescue, I am pleased to advocate on behalf of local volunteer rescue teams, ensuring their interests and concerns are represented in Westminster.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.