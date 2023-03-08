A community darts competition will be held at 3pm on Saturday, 11 March offering a prize fund of over £1,000.
The committee members, players, sponsors and supporters of Crymych Football Club will be hosting another darts competition day at Canolfan Hermon.
All players are being asked to ensure they register at 2pm, with the competition starting at 3pm prompt.
In all, 64 players will gather to play for the first prize of £500.
Food and drink will be available throughout the day and evening.
The organisers are pleased to announce that 64 players have confirmed their attendance, but members of the public are welcome to come and support the players.
For additional information, contact Robin Davies, the club secretary, on 07974 627541.
The club wishes to thank all sponsors and supporters in enabling the darts competition to be organised professionally.
