An afternoon of fun and flowers celebrating summer was held at Holy Trinity Church in Penrhyndeudraeth to say thank you to the community for their support throughout the year.
Everyone enjoyed a talk by local naturalist Victoria Burfield about local wildlife, followed by painting a mural and craft sessions led by Cllr Meryl Roberts and church warden Annette Evans, assisted by Sharon Morgan.
Games in the Garden by Steve Savage followed and community singing in the church with Rev Roland Barnes and Penny Crook, accompanied on the keyboard by Helen Williams.
Paula Ireland of Bean and Blwm Harlech then demonstrated how to present a bouquet of locally grown garden flowers, which everyone was invited to try and then take home.
Organisers would like to thank everyone who helped to make the afternoon a joyful community event. They hope it will become a regular fixture in the village’s calendar of events.
