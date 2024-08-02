COMMUNITY groups across Ceredigion are being encouraged to apply for a slice of a grant fund.
Groups, churches and chapels, voluntary and non profit organisations that wish to improve and increase the range of facilities, activities and opportunities within Ceredigion are encouraged to apply to the Ceredigion Community Grant Fund.
Grants are available towards the purchase of land, buildings, equipment and the upgrading of existing facilities.
There are two grants: a Capital Grant Fund and a Policy Grant Fund.
The Capital Grant fund is open until 30 September and can provide a grant for up to 50 per cent of a project cost up to £10,000.
The Policy Grant fund is open all year and is financed by the Welsh Church Fund and can be used for eisteddfods or shows.
Cllr Gareth Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet member responsible for Finance, said: “It is important for eligible groups and events to have financial support to ensure our communities continue to flourish. If your organisations fit the criteria, go for it and apply for the grant.”
Full eligibility criteria and application pack for both the Capital and Policy Grants can be found on Ceredigion County Council’s website.