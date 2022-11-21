Community grant scheme open for applications
The Ceredigion community grant scheme is open for applications with the intention of increasing the range of opportunities, facilities and activities in the county.
Grants are available to community groups, community councils or voluntary leisure and sports associations who want to improve and increase the range of facilities, activities and opportunities in Ceredigion.
Appropriately constituted voluntary non-profit associations will also be eligible to apply for assistance.
Applications will be considered by Ceredigion County Council for projects that have not started or events that have not yet been held. This includes revenue projects such as association maintenance costs, or capital such as improving the existing facilities of a building. Policy grants are available such as money towards local Eisteddfodau.
Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “It is good to see Community Groups, Community Councils and Leisure and Sports Associations applying for grants. Improving and increasing activities boosts our communities and Ceredigion’s economy. We look forward to seeing the improvements take place and the activities being held.”
The grant scheme has recently helped finance the upgrading of the heating system at St Tydfil Church in Llechryd; creating off-road parking at Ysgoldy Goch community hall in Cwmystwyth and installed new windows and doors at Llanddewi Brefi Village Hall.
Cllr Gareth Davies, Cabinet Member for Finance and Procurement Services, added: “It is important for these groups and events to have financial support to ensure our communities flourish in Ceredigion. If you fit the criteria, go for it and apply for the grant.”
Other projects that havev recently been granted funding include upgrading Mydroilyn Church’s roof; upgrading window at Nanternis Church; supporting the purchase of the former Plas Antaron hotel in Southgate by HAHAV and work on Capel Bethania in Cardigan.
The application pack and further information about the Ceredigion Community Grant Scheme is on the Council’s website: http://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/business/funding-grants/community-grants/
