Community hub boost

Pictured here are ASDA green token winners CPD Pwllheli Football Club.
The club has won £500 on the Digital Green Token Giving scheme where customers choose a charity, good cause or group to receive some much-needed funds.
This money will go towards a community club, not just for sport, but for locals of all ages in Pwllheli and the surrounding areas. There is no community centre in Pwllheli, so the club hope this hub will reduce antisocial behaviour, improve mental health, and provide a safe place for people of all ages to gather together.
“This is a fantastic project that will bring not just Pwllheli, but all the surrounding villages together,” said Joan Scott, BEM, community champion for Asda in Pwllheli.
