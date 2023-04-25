Every Friday throughout the winter months, thanks to Warm Welcome Space funding from CAVO, Borth Community Hub has opened its doors from 9.30am to 3.30pm, enabling people to come and keep warm and active in a sociable and welcoming environment.
On Fridays, different activities have been run such as IT familiarisation sessions, learn-to-crochet sessions, board games and informative visits by community connectors.
The Community Café, under the conscientious guidance of Warm Welcome Space co-ordinator Amanda, provides hot, nourishing food between the hours of 11.30am and 1.30pm.
This lovely, happy atmosphere has encouraged old friends and new to catch up over a cuppa and a bowl of homemade soup, including the Borth Walking for Wellbeing Group who always end their Friday walk at the hub’s pay-as-you-feel café.
Borth Community Hub is most grateful to CAVO, Ceredigion Service Board together with the county council for providing this important funding which has helped bring people together over the long winter months.
Whilst funding came to an end on 31 March, Borth Community Hub and the Community Café will continue to remain open on Fridays.
They are also very pleased to announce that the hub received a ‘High Five’ at its latest environmental health inspection.
A big ‘thank you’ goes to the dedicated staff team who achieved this.
