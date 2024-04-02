The Cambrian Railway Partnership has won the Tourism and Leisure Award for their bilingual Window Seater project.
The partnership has been in existence for over 20 years and covers an area spanning 120 miles and 34 stations from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and up to Pwllheli.
Their award-winning project shares geolocated, audio stories along the route, drawing on local histories and insights. It connects passengers to the world outside the train window and aims to inspire more greener journeys by rail.
The award was presented at the 19th Community Rail Awards in Swansea.
The event, organised by Community Rail Network and jointly sponsored by Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway, was attended by 430 guests including senior rail and transport leaders and community rail officers and volunteers.
It recognised projects supporting diversity, accessibility and inclusion, sustainable travel and tourism, youth and schools engagement, community-led station improvements, empowered communities and influencing positive change.
More than 50% of the rail network across Wales is supported by community rail partnerships, station friends volunteers and other community rail groups. Their activities are shown to play a powerful role in supporting Welsh policy priorities to encourage and enable sustainable, inclusive travel and mobility.
Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “We were delighted to this year hold our Community Rail Awards in Wales, where community rail continues to grow and thrive. The awards ceremony showcased the great value of community rail across Wales, Britain and beyond, helping to build stronger, fairer, greener communities, served and connected by their railways and wider sustainable transport network.
“Community rail is especially relevant and important at the moment, as Wales seeks to shift towards more sustainable and inclusive transport, to tackle the climate crisis and ensure everyone can access the opportunities they want, and to bring in visitors without the pollution. Our congratulations to all our winners, and thanks to everyone who supports and champions community rail in Wales.”
Three projects led by community rail partnerships (community-based organisations supported by Community Rail Network, Transport for Wales and working with local partners) across Wales were recognised at the awards. As well as the Cambrian Railway Partnership, the Conwy Valley and North West Wales Community Rail Partnership were highly commended for work with youngsters and art.
The same partnership were also shortlisted for ‘Influencing Positive Change and Sustainability’ with their confidence to travel videos aimed at people with non-visible disabilities.