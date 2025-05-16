An Aberystwyth man has been handed a community order after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman and sending an offensive Facebook message.
Richard Arms, of 57 Aberglasney Hall, Marine Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 40-year-old had initially denied charges of assaulting Leah Fletcher on 23 February and sending an offensive Facebook message on the same day but changed his plea to guilty at an earlier hearing in April.
Magistrates handed Arms a community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £200 in compensation to the victim and was made the subject of a restraining order.
Arms must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.