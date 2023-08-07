Llanilar is gearing up for show day this Saturday, with a host of day and evening activities on offer.
The highlight of the calendar in the Ystwyth Valley, this year’s event has a full schedule and will also see the return of evening entertainment.
Livestock competitions: horses, equine activities start at 9am with the young handler competition; cattle, start at 10.30am; sheep, start at 10.30am; and new for 2023, the goat section, which includes Pygmy goats!
The dog show starts at 1.30pm, with dog agility and working dog displays at 10am. Bring your dog and try out their obedience.
The produce tent will also return to the show field this year, having been held at the school in recent years as the show recovered from the Covid pandemic.
There will be trade stands, entertainment and activities for all the family; food, ice cream and refreshments available all day.
Evening entertainment – with a bar available – is being arranged by Llanilar Football Club and will feature live music from band Paper Wing.
Speaking ahead of the show this Saturday, 12 August, chair Ann Lloyd said: “This will be my last show as chairwoman of the show committee and great is my thanks to members of the committee who give so much of their time, and efforts, during the year to ensure a successful day.
“This year, William and Wendy Lloyd, Y Facwn will be the show’s honoured guests. Both have been very supportive of the show – and also to me in my role as chairwoman – for many years.
“Wendy was secretary, along with Ada Rhosgoch, and William was chairman for many years, and they both continue to be keen collectors in the Llangwyryfon area.
“The agricultural industry continues to face difficult challenges but events, like local shows, provides an opportunity for us to get together and take pride in our products and celebrate our way of life.
“Thank you to the collectors, stewards and judges for your willingness to support the show.
“I wish you all a prosperous day and, once again, thank you for your support.”