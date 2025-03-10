Aberdyfi Art Society continues its exciting year of events with a demonstration on portraiture by Jan Gay RBSA.
The demonstration will take place on Tuesday, 18 March at Neuadd Dyfi Aberdyfi from 10am-3pm.
The demonstration is also open to non members at £15 for the session. Please bring your own lunch but drinks will be provided. Parking is available on site.
Jan says that teaching is an important part of her work and she obtained her BA in the 1990s in painting, ceramics and printmaking. She feels that observation underpins everything and she aims to sift out the essentials of an image without losing the subject.
In the demonstration she will explore portraiture by sketching from a model. Using different media like charcoal, the tones and relationship of the features will help to capture a likeness. During the workshop there will be freedom to explore a variety of creative approaches and will suit experienced artists as well as those who are new to portraiture.
This will prove to be a very rewarding day.