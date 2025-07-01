An award-winning green holiday site near Aberdyfi has expanded its glamping offering with the opening of dome accommodation.
Nyth Robin has invested £20,000 in Derwen Dome with grant support from the Welsh Government’s Future Proofing Fund.
The seven metre dome - designed for families, small groups or couples looking for holiday accommodation with a difference – was supplied by Tru Domes in Nuneaton. It is located in a quiet area of the site’s woodland setting near Aberdyfi and includes a super-king bed that can be configured as twins, a kitchenette and a woodburning stove.
With space to accommodate up to six people (a maximum four adults), guests have access outside to a private seating area and firepit, with shared facilities such as eco-showers and toilets.
Dog-friendly Derwen Dome is part of a broader effort by Nyth Robin to provide low-impact, comfortable accommodation within easy reach of Snowdonia National Park and the Cardigan Bay coast.
The business is independently owned and run by Grant and Sadie Porter. They are part of a regional network in Mid Wales, promoting responsible and sustainable tourism across the area.
The site offers a range of other options including a yurt, converted horsebox, woodland cabin and touring pitches. It also features weekend wood-fired pizza nights and opportunities for walking, cycling and exploring the surrounding landscape.
“This new space builds on our aim to offer guests something that feels both relaxed and considered,” said Sadie.
“Derwen Dome gives people room to slow down and enjoy the natural setting without having to give up comfort or privacy.”
The dome is available to book March-December. Visit nythrobin.co.uk/dome-glamping.
Nyth Robin is a member of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), an independent membership organisation representing 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.