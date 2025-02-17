The final performance of Aberdyfi Players' 30th Anniversary Special 2025 pantomime 'Jack and The Beanstalk' finished on Saturday, 8 February after six very successful, sold-out shows.
Local photographer Doris O'Keefe was there to take pictures and get a report.
Louis Hiatt, Chairman of Aberdyfi Players, said: "It was a special panto this year and for our 30th anniversary.
“We went back to the original script that was performed in 1994."
They added: "A big 'thank you' must go to our wonderful audiences who have said - as they do every year - 'It was the best ever!'
"On our opening night we held a gala event to celebrate the anniversary. Feedback from this special occasion was wonderful so we are now thinking of having a similar event every year.
"This is my tenth year as chairman and during that time we have gone through some changes - mostly I think for the good.
"We have adapted over the years but still have given people that special time to come together as a community and relax and just enjoy a good old-fashioned laugh and innuendo and have fun.
"All our members work hard over several months to produce our pantos but we enjoy every minute.
“The dedication and passion exhibited by everyone both on and off the stage have always been the cornerstone of our success.
"We hope we have inspired the younger generation in our community. We will continue to nurture budding talent and a love for the performing arts and so carry on the legacy of Aberdyfi Players.
"Thanks for 30 years of unforgettable moments and cherished memories.
"See you all at next year's panto!"