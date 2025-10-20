The Aberystwyth Branch of the Royal British Legion invites organisations and community groups wishing to lay a wreath at this year’s Remembrance Sunday Service to complete a form online.
The day will begin with a Church Service at Holy Trinity Church, Buarth, at 9am on Sunday, 9 November.
Following the service, the parade will form in Queen’s Square, outside the town library, to step off at 10.30am towards the War Memorial.
At 11am, a two minutes’ silence will be observed, followed by a short wreath laying service at the War Memorial in Aberystwyth.
All are warmly invited to attend as we come together to honour and remember those who gave their lives in the service of our country.
