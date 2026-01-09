A yellow warning for ice has now been issued by the Met Office covering the majority of Wales into England, until midday on Saturday 10 January.
Welsh residents have reported difficulties in returning home from England due to hazardous conditions on the roads.
The Met Office warns of “partially thawed snow refreezing, accompanied by freezing fog and few wintry showers, which will bring the risk of ice overnight into Saturday”.
It warns of the potential of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, with icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Llangurig local Matt Brown went out with his 4x4 to support stranded drivers on the A44 last night.
Supporting the council recovery work at Eisteddfa Gurig, he described five lorries that had to be abandoned overnight after becoming stuck, along with at least six cars.
A lorry and bus were also stuck on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig Bwlch y Garreg bends.
Photos showed thick snow on the road despite gritters going through it several times.
Another driver described “blizzard” conditions on the top close to Eisteddfa Gurig.
Near the mountain road between Machynlleth and Llanidloes, locals Jennifer Mae Bennett and Andrew Bennett reported “up to a foot of snow” in some areas, stating: “We have visited skating rinks less slippery - take care out there.
“ The Abergwesyn road/ mountain road has had zero road salt put down on it, so it’s a lethal stretch at the moment.
“We struggled on the 4x4 quad bike today.”
Dyfed-Powys Police issued a warning against all but “extremely essential journeys” last night due to “extremely poor road conditions across the entire county of Ceredigion”, leading to “multiple incidents”.
Bus routes were re-established this morning to the majority of services, including Lloyds Coaches, First Cymru and Celtic Travel.
Disruptions on Transport for Wales rail services continue throughout Friday however, with lines suspended between Machynlleth and Pwllheli, Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth, Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, with reduced timetables in the south.
