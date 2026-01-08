A man has been handed a community order magistrates for two assaults on police officers.
Alex Smith, whose address was given in court as c/o Care Society, 26 Cambrian Street, Aberystwyth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 7 January.
The 29-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in October to assaulting Pc Williams on Gwel Y Creuddyn, Lampeter on 28 July last year, and assaulting Pc Davies at Cardigan Police Station on the same day.
Smith was handed a 12 month community order by magistrates to include 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Smith must also pay £75 in compensation to each officer as well as £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.
