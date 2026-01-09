A Penparcau 19-year-old will be sentenced later this month for possession of cannabis.
Kyzah Turner, of 27 Cae Job, pleaded guilty to possession of 0.6g of cannabis in Aberystwyth on 9 October at a hearing in October last year.
Llanelli magistrates, sitting on 8 January, adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Turner is due to be sentenced for the offence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.