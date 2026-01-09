A Penparcau 19-year-old will be sentenced later this month for possession of cannabis.

Kyzah Turner, of 27 Cae Job, pleaded guilty to possession of 0.6g of cannabis in Aberystwyth on 9 October at a hearing in October last year.

Llanelli magistrates, sitting on 8 January, adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Turner is due to be sentenced for the offence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.