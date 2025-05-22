Three Ceredigion men have returned home after helping improve a primary school in the middle of the Cambodian jungle.
Mark Worrall, his son Kai Worrall and step-son Sam Young, all from Glynarthen, have just returned from a two week volunteer project in Siem Rep, Cambodia, where they helped improve a local primary school for the teachers and children.
The three Welsh men were part of a nine-strong team who volunteered their time and skills to help the small Preah Trapang Primary School in Chrey Village, which is set in the middle of the jungle.
The volunteer initiative was entirely self-funded, with the team raising over $5,500 through fundraising events and donations. All of the money raised was used to purchase building materials and equipment to benefit the school and community.
Working alongside villagers, the team constructed solid housing for four teachers, enabling them to live closer.
Outside the school the volunteers installed solar panel lighting, erected basketball hoops and a volleyball net, and donated footballs, tennis equipment and other sports items.
Working in temperatures of 36°c+, the volunteers mixed concrete, laid flooring and hauled materials each day, creating not just a school but also a safe space for the community during the rainy season and a vital meeting hub.
Mark Worrall said: “It was an unforgettable experience for all of us. Working with the local people was very special, learning about their construction techniques, the challenges they face and the importance of their culture and community.
“We were part of something that will make a huge impact on the village and the families that live there. The benefits for the community are on-going, and we’re so proud of what we’ve achieved.
“One of the best parts though has been making some wonderful new friends in the Siem Rep community.”