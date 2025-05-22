Cardigan Bay Properties is celebrating winning the prestigious Residential Estate Agency of the Year award at the Welsh Estate Agency Awards.
The awards recognise and celebrate the success of the estate agency and property community across the whole of Wales, shining a light on the very best businesses and people.
The Glynarthen-based company won one of the top awards, recognition for the five-star reviews and recommendations the company has achieved since it started in 2021.
Co-founder Helen Worrall said: “We’re so proud to have won this award, which recognises the quality of our service and how far we’ve come in just four years. Our focus has always been on delivering the very best service for buyers and sellers in Wales, and this award celebrates the achievements of all of our team.”
Started by Helen and Tania Dutnell from Betws Ifan, Cardigan Bay Properties was launched to challenge the status quo of rural estate agents, with a commitment to doing things better for buyers and sellers in Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
Last year the company also won Best Independent Estate Agent at the SME UK Enterprise Awards and were awarded an Excellent Rating for Sales at the EA Masters.
Co-founder Tania Dutnell adds: “When we started we made a commitment to treat everyone as we would want to be treated ourselves by being open, honest and transparent, and it’s this more personalised service that is at the heart of our growth and success. We love what we do and have achieved so much since we started - winning this award is another exciting step in our business story.”
Cardigan Bay Properties say a key element to their success is their combination of traditional and online estate agency services, enabling them to offer clients a more dynamic approach to buying and selling properties.