Local artist Dean Tweedy has started work on his latest mural - which will completely transform Aberystwyth's historic market hall.
Dean from Marvellous Murals has created several works of art around the region in recent years and this week began work at the top of Aberystwyth.
He said: "Work has started on a project that I have been planning with Ceredigion Council for the past few months: A total transformation of Aberystwyth Market Hall with a mural at each end!
"Over the next few weeks, I will creating an iconic Aberystwyth coastal scene on this front entrance.
"The other end will be painted by local artist Avalon Plant.
"Avalon will be painting a beautiful mural that draws on Welsh quilt designs.
"Feel free to stop by to say hello and follow our progress!"
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