A Borth 21-year-old has been remanded in custody charged with a robbery of prescription drugs and cash in Aberystwyth.
Leon Turpin, of 16 Pantyfedwen Close, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.
The 21-year-old is charged with the robbery of 70 Pregabalin tablets and £112 in cash from an address in Portland Road in Aberystwyth on 9 July.
No plea was entered to the charge of the hearing.
Turpin is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 August.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
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