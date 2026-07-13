A Borth 21-year-old has been remanded in custody charged with a robbery of prescription drugs and cash in Aberystwyth.

Leon Turpin, of 16 Pantyfedwen Close, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 10 July.

The 21-year-old is charged with the robbery of 70 Pregabalin tablets and £112 in cash from an address in Portland Road in Aberystwyth on 9 July.

No plea was entered to the charge of the hearing.

Turpin is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 August.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.