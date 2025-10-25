Aberystwyth history Peter Henley would like to share this photograph with our readers.
With Remembrance Day imminent, it is a timely reminder of the British Legion, as he explained.
“It good to see the volunteers this week remembering the work of the British Legion locally with the sale of poppies,” he said.
“I joined what was the first formal town band just after this photograph was taken of them as the British Legion band in front of the promenade bandstand probably in 1955, which was 70 years ago.
“I believe that there are just two surviving players, myself and John (Abergynolwyn) Davies.
“I'm not in the photograph, but John is, top left back row. They became the Aberystwyth Silver band not long after, then renamed Seindorf Arian Aberystwyth Silver band.
“It could be a fitting time, coinciding with the remembrance month in November, to recall those in the British Legion band who served during the last war.”
