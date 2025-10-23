Be prepared for one of the most immersive country music shows in the UK when Glasville comes to Aberystwyth on Saturday, 1 November (8pm).
Sing, dance and be part of the musical journey celebrating the best of modern country music.
Having performed to tens of thousands of country music fans at countless sell out shows across the UK, Glasville celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2024.
We know what it means to create and deliver one of the best experiences for any country music fan, as we have been fans for all our lives,” a show spokesperson said.
The show is two hours with no interval, but you will be allowed to leave and re-enter the hall throughout the performance.
