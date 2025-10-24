The Aberystwyth Tenovus Choir has raised money by singing at an Aberystwyth supermarket on a busy Saturday.
The Tenovus Cancer Care Sing With Us Choir Aberystwyth performed in Morrisons last Saturday raising over £172 for the charity.
The choir said: "With huge thanks to Morrisons for hosting and to all who sang and donated so generously."
All the singers have been affected by cancer.
The choir is welcoming new members and practice takes place in St Paul's in Aberystwyth at 6.30pm every Monday.
Speaking to the Cambrian News earlier this year, Annemarie Butlin from the choir said: “It is a great way for people to come together and we are a very welcoming group.
“It’s a matter of therapy for a lot of our members.
“My favourite song that we are performing at the moment is Stand By Me by Ben E King, with a special arrangement from Paul Rosswell who is from Only Men Aloud.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.