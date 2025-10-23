Aberystwyth Abertoir Festival is almost upon us and a show I am very excited about is Garth Marenghi’s ‘This Bursted Earth’.
I remember enjoying Garth Marenghi’s ‘Darkplace’ on Channel 4, a spectacularly surreal show within a show, and I hope that craziness will be replicated on stage.
Following the runaway success of his critically acclaimed Terrortome and Incarcerat tours, which sold over 50,000 tickets across the UK and Europe, Sunday Times-bestselling author and legendary master of horror fiction Garth Marenghi returns in 2025 with his most disturbing and ambitious tour yet: Garth Marenghi’s This Bursted Earth.
Horror author Nick Steen is having visions… A sinister Black Steeple; eerie lights in the sky that look like a Catherine wheel but are not remotely a Catherine wheel… Plus a giant skeleton with a moustache. Are they omens? Auguries? Portenderings of things to come? (Spoiler - yes, they are).
For Nick Steen’s imagination is bursting out of his brain and threatening to burst in turn the entirety of Stalkford. Can Nick stop the aforesaid bursting? Or have things already slightly burst regardless? And will there ultimately be a grand finale to this three-book series (aka a trilogy) or a more open-ended conclusion in order to leave potential room for further sequels? (That, btw, will ultimately be Garth’s decision.)
From the fevered imaginata of Horror Fiction’s Grand Frightener Garth Marenghi, author of Sunday Times-Bestselling Garth Marenghi’s TerrorTome and Garth Marenghi’s Incarcerat, come three freshly rancid tales of…
…THIS BURSTED EARTH…
Garth Marenghi’s ‘This Bursted Earth’ is at the arts centre on Wednesday, 12 November at 8.15pm.
Advertised as strictly for those aged 16 plus, the running time is 90 minutes including the interval.
