An Aberystwyth woman had been fined and handed a community order after appearing in court to plead guilty to assault.
Miriam Amer, whose address was given in court as c/o 14 Queens Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of the assault by beating of Gemma Pugh on Vulcan Street in Aberystwyth on 24 June this year.
Magistrates handed Amer a 12 month community order to include up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Magistrates also fined Amer £40.
Amer was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
