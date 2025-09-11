An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Shebin Mathew, of Flat 1-3, Chalybeate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.
The 23-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 9 July by failing to attend unpaid work on 7 and 13 August.
Mathew was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.