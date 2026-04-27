Lampeter Agricultural Society raised the sum of £447 at their annual dinner in support of the MS Society.
The charity was chosen by last years’ presidents Mr & Mrs Gwyn Lewis (carpets) as it is very close to their hearts with a family member suffering its effects.
The money will be used to support the local society’s efforts.
The Multiple Sclerosis Society is the UK's largest charity for people affected by multiple sclerosis.
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