Formal plans to turn a Lampeter farm into an educational site following its £1.85m purchase by Ceredigion County Council have been submitted.
The council received a loan from the Welsh Government last summer to purchase Llettytwppa Farm on Llanfair Road, in Lampeter, adjacent to the town’s university, which it is converting into an educational site.
The council has now submitted full plans to its own planning department for a change of use from a working farm to a “new Education Establishment for 16 years+ pupils.”
Documents said the site “will remain a working farm with practical lessons taught to students alongside farming operations”.
The plans also call for a temporary mobile toilet blocks on the site to serve the students.
Ceredigion County Council says the project is part of a broader vision to support Ceredigion’s rural economy by offering courses that reflect the needs of the agricultural sector and related industries.
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