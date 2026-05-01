A Lampeter man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a community order.
Sean Strain, of 30 Bryn yr Eglwys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 44-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April last year by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on 14 February and 4 April.
Magistrates fined Strain £120.
He must also pay £60 costs.
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