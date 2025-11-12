Across half-term week, the British Tarantula Society gave the library a visit with their impressive collection of snakes, stick insects, scorpions and cockroaches.
This was on top of an array of activities from bag screen printing and Halloween crafts at the Heol Maengwyn library.
The library also hosted a session of the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons, with sessions hosted across each school holiday period and with a box housed in the library for library members to access at any time.
Earlier in October, more than 50 children attended the award ceremony for the Summer Reading Challenge at the Senedd-Dŷ, with certificates and medals given out by Machynlleth Mayor Jeremy Paige and Welsh-language children’s author Medi Jones-Jackson.
As well as the library’s special events, regular weekly and monthly events include:
- Stori a Chân /Welsh Story and Rhyme - Every Tuesday, 10:30
- PAVO Community Connectors Drop In - 3rd Wednesday of each month, 11:00 - 1:00
- Clwb Lego - 1st Wednesday of each month, 3:30 - 5:30
- Chess Club - 2nd and 4th Wednesdays, 2:00 - 5:00
