A Machynlleth man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting two police officers.

David Williams, of Flat 1A, Milk Bar, 17-19 Penrallt Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Pc 1286 Jackson-Peck and Pc 88 Herbert in Machynlleth on 5 November.

Williams is due to be sentenced for the assaults at Swansea Crown Court on 20 November.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that sentencing date.